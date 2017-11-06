× Walmart shooting suspect charged with 6 counts of first degree murder

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man suspected of opening fire inside a Thornton Walmart store last week was formally charged in Adams County District Court on Monday.

Scott Ostrem faces six counts of first degree murder – two for each victim – and 30 counts of attempted murder. A 37th count was also filed against Ostrem as a mandatory violent crime sentence enhancer.

The extra count could increase his sentence, if he is found guilty.

Ostrem’s public defender requested a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., Ostrem will be held without bond until then.

Ostrem is accused of killing three people inside the store on Wednesday night.

Victor Vasquez, 26 of Denver, and Carlos Moreno, 66 of Thornton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Pamela Marques, 52 of Denver, was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

Ostrem was identified by security video taken at the Walmart on Wednesday night. He was spotted entering the store on camera.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement spotted his red vehicle near his home near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and short time later and booked into the Adams County Detention Center. He’s being held without bond.