These are the stores scheduled to open at Colorado Mills mall before the year ends

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Mills mall, which was hit hard by strong hailstorm in May, will reopen later this month, it was announced Monday.

The large mall will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 ahead of the holiday shopping season and three days before Black Friday sales.

More than 100 stores and eateries in the mall have been closed since the May 8 hailstorm caused extensive damage to the large building.

Although most stores will reopen when the mall reopens – not all stores will be open right away.

Below is a list of stores that are scheduled to reopen before the end of the year. Other stores may not reopen until early next year because of work that still has to be done on some common areas.

An official grand reopening will be held next year once all stores and eateries reopen.

· a Borgata

· A+ Clothing Alterations

· Accessorize Me

· Adidas

· Aeropostale

· ALDO Outlet

· Angels

· Ann Taylor Factory Store

· Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

· Bath & Body Works

· Beauty & Designs

· Beef Jerky Experience

· Brooks Brothers Factory Store

· Buckle

· Build A Bear Workshop

· Burger King

· Burlington

· Calvin Klein Company Store

· Carter’s

· Celebrities N’ Bling

· Cell City

· Cinnabon

· Claire’s

· Clarks Bostonian Outlet

· Cleveland Creek Log Furniture

· COJ Baggage Outlet

· Colorado Hat Company

· Custom T Shirts & Hats

· D&G Metal Designs

· Dairy Queen/Orange Julius

· Denver Autographs

· Dick’s Sporting Goods

· Earthbound Trading Co.

· Eddie Bauer Outlet

· El Rodeo Western Wear

· Elegance Perfume

· Express Factory Outlet

· Eyebrow Designer 21

· Fanzz

· Fiesta

· Finish Line

· Flautas Tortas

· Foot Locker

· francesca’s

· Fresco Gourmet Deli

· FT Casuals

· Full Cycle Repair

· FYE

· Game Zone

· GameStop

· Gentlemen’s Collection

· Go! Calendars / Go! Games

· Got Paint?

· Great American Cookie

· Guess Factory

· Haagen-Dazs

· Hot Topic

· It’Sugar

· It’s Your Move

· J.Crew Factory

· Journeys

· Journeys Kidz

· Jumpstreet

· Justice

· Kataluma Chai

· Kelly’s Cajun Grill

· Kid’s Foot Locker

· Kitchen Collection

· Lane Bryant Outlet

· LEGO

· LensCrafters

· Levi’s Outlet Store

· Lids

· Little Buddha Imports

· LOFT Outlet

· Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet

· Master Cuts

· Maurices

· Metro Barber Shop

· Michael Kors Outlet

· Motherhood Maternity Outlet

· My Colorado Store

· NV/ME Clothing

· Oakley Vault

· Off Broadway Shoes Warehouse

· Oriental Back Rub

· Oriental Gifts

· OshKosh B’Gosh

· PacSun

· Panda Express

· Party Bouncers

· Payless ShoeSource

· Phenix Salon Suites

· Popeye’s

· PretzelMaker

· Pro Images

· Q

· Qdoba

· Regency Diamonds

· Robert Wayne Footwear

· Rue 21

· Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH

· Samsonite Company Store

· Scrubs & Beyond

· Signature Diamonds

· Snack Shop

· Spencer’s

· Sprint

· Sunglass Hut (2)

· Super Target

· Teaura Tea

· The Children’s Place Outlet

· The Fix

· The Jewelers Bench

· The Sweet Shop

· Tommy Hilfiger Company Store

· Torrid

· United Artists Theatres & IMAX

· US Polo Assn

· Verizon Wireless

· Victoria’s Secret

· Visionworks

· Wilsons Leather Outlet

· Yankee Candle

· Yard House

· Yoga Pod

· Zumiez

· Ziggi’s Coffee

Colorado Mills will be closed on Thanksgiving and then open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most other days during the holiday season.