Tenant says apartment complex refuses to fix surveillance cameras despite car thefts, break-ins

DENVER -- A tenant living at the Loretto Heights Apartments is fed up after he said the apartment complex refuses to fix broke surveillance cameras despite car thefts and break ins in the parking lot.

Ellis Jackson said his car was burglarized twice in the last two months while parked at the Loretto Heights Apartments. Last week, someone drove off with his 1998 Acura Integra.

During all three incidents, his car was parked within view of surveillance cameras. However, the apartment complex's are broken so police have been unable to review the footage and look for possible suspects.

"It’s very frustrating to have cameras and none of them are operating," said Jackson.

He said he contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after his complaints to the Loretto Heights Apartment managers have gone unresolved. The cameras remain broken and Jackson remains frustrated.

"I want to make a point, you know? Had the cameras been working, the police could have gone right in there and reviewed the film and said OK, we know who has your car, what the suspect looks like, etc." said Jackson.

"Tenants pay a lot of money for all the amenities we have. And if you have cameras, make sure they work," said Jackson.

FOX31 contacted Loretto Heights Apartments' management multiple times. The company refuses to answer questions as to why the cameras remain broken.

Jackson's car is a 1998 Acura Integra with damage on the left fender. The license plate number is DQG-312. Since his car is older, he only has liability coverage on his car. He's started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the costs of purchasing a new car if his car isn't returned.