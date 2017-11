Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina Cornish joined us with a cool segment on Tea Leaf Readings! Christina Cornish is a Tasseographer, Intuitive, Psychic, Pet Psychic, Psychic Medium, Energy Healer, Reiki Master, Holistic Kinesiologist, and Certified Dowser.

If you’re interested, party tea leaf readying and instruction, angel card readings or crystal ball reading are 100 dollars per hour. An hour private reading and healing is 85 dollars and classes are 125 dollars. You can contact Christina by calling 303-564-2486.