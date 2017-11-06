Woman wanted in connection to Centennial homicide after chase ends

DENVER — A woman wanted in connection to a Centennial homicide was taken into custody after a pursuit on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police were working with other jurisdictions to contact the woman.

The Westminster Police Department said it terminated the pursuit of the armed suspect in a black Mercedes at West 84th Avenue and Pecos Street.

Denver police later began following the vehicle just before 10 a.m. near East 56th Avenue and Quebec Street. The chase ended at East Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street in Aurora.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jacqueline Lucero, hit at least two vehicles during the chase, one at Leetsdale Drive and South Monaco Parkway, and another at East Evans Avenue and South Oneida Street.

No injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant was out on Lucero in the death of 30-year-old Adolph Arellano, who was shot and killed on Oct. 30 in the 300 block of East Highline Circle in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Lucero and Arellano were known to each other, and did not believe it was a random crime.