Survivor’s son: Gunman walked aisle shooting

David Brown, whose mother is recovering after the Texas church shooting, says the gunman walked up and down the aisle shooting people that were already on the ground.

26 people were killed Sunday when a man armed with a rifle burst into the sanctuary of a church in Texas and began firing.

The massacre left about 20 others wounded in the small town of Sutherland Springs, located about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the slaughter “the largest mass shooting” in the state’s history and ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Monday.