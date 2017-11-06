Stepsister says LSD damaged Walmart shooting suspect

THORNTON, Colo. — The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Thornton Walmart says he suffered brain damage from taking LSD nearly 30 years ago and has been tormented by voices in his head since then.

Michelle Willoughby told The Denver Post in a story published Monday that Scott Ostrem had been outgoing, sociable and athletic before taking the drug in 1988. Afterward, she says he became a recluse haunted by voices saying the devil was after him.

Willoughby says Ostrem was frequently counseled by a Catholic priest who placed a crucifix on his forehead, commanded demons to leave his body and asked God to silence the voices.

She says Ostrem never got help from mental health professionals.

Willoughby says she’s heartbroken for the victims.

Ostrem was formally charged with six counts of first degree murder and 30 counts of attempted murder on Monday afternoon.