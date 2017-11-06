Officials: 2 guns used in Texas church shooting purchased in Colorado

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Two of the four guns used in the church shooting in Texas on Sunday were purchased in Colorado, officials said Monday.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, allegedly killed at least 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles east of San Antonio on Sunday.

Officials did not say where in Colorado the guns were purchased.

Kelley has been identified as the gunman in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Kelley had domestic problems and his mother-in-law had attended the church he targeted, Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Kelley’s mother-in-law had received threatening messages from him, Martin said.

Kelley’s in-laws attended the church he targeted, the local sheriff said.

“We know that his ex- in-laws or in-laws came to church here from time to time,” Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. “They were not here (Sunday). So we don’t know why he actually showed up (Sunday).”

He was allegedly dressed in all-black tactical gear — including a ballistic vest — when he opened fire during a Baptist church service.

Kelley then fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle, officials said.

Besides the 26 confirmed deaths, at least 20 others were wounded. The slain victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

After Kelley left the church, he was shot by a nearby civilian, officials said. Kelley called his father and said he didn’t think he was going to make it, Martin said.

Kelley then shot himself.

Voter records show Kelley had an address at the Fountain Creek RV Park in Colorado Springs in 2014 before moving to Texas.

He was cited by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor cruelty to animals on Aug. 1, 2014, according to court records.

Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his wife and child, according to an Air Force spokesman.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ confinement after the court-martial, and received a bad conduct discharge and was demoted in rank.

Kelley served in Logistics Readiness in Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014, according to The Associated Press.