More of an ‘ice scraper storm’ versus ‘grab your shovel’ for Tuesday morning

DENVER — Snowfall totals won’t be blockbuster but freezing drizzle may cost you some time scraping your windshields and driving slowly to work Tuesday morning.

In addition to freezing drizzle, there may be enough snowfall to add to the slick threat by morning — we are looking at 0-2″ for most areas, potentially as much as 3-5″ in some very localized areas (the west side of the city perhaps).

In any case, should the system not change this will be a test for the crews preparing roads for the morning drive; those streets that get de-icer treatment will likely be okay but those that are not treated may be quite slick. Consider bridges and overpasses as slick areas to watch out for, too.

Rain, drizzle, and snow developed by late Tuesday across the northern Front Range in parts of Larimer County and Cheyenne. Between 9 p.m. and midnight, areas of rain, freezing drizzle, and snow will move from near Fort Collins and Greeley into the Denver area by very early in the morning.

From midnight to 4 a.m. will be most of the active drizzle and snowfall, tapering off to only leftover pockets of snowfall through the morning drive and into the late morning Tuesday.

So, if your commute is a very early one, you are likely to have more of an icing potential than say a later start to the morning.

There is a second snow to come through the area starting midday Tuesday through Tuesday night.

This will likely be a heavier/more visible snow for us, but still minor accumulation — still within those same totals for the city (the foothills and mountains, however, may come away with several inches to upwards of a foot of snow).

The icing potential isn’t as great with the second band of snow as it won’t have the drizzle component mixed in.

