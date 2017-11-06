× Insect Scientists Swarm Denver

For four days in November, Denver will be the entomology capital of the world. As the planet’s largest yearly gathering of insect scientists, Entomology 2017, the annual meeting of the Entomological Society of America, will convene more than 3,000 experts, students, and practitioners to share and discuss the latest research and innovation in insect science. For interested media, Entomology 2017 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to gain access to the world’s brightest minds on a multitude of insect-related topics such as pollinator health, vector-borne disease, agricultural and urban pest management, forest ecology, invasive species, global biodiversity, and more.