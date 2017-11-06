Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Texas victims

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooperer ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the 26 people who were killed in Sunday’s mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Flags on all public buildings should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Nov. 9, the governor’s office said.

The move comes after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Monday morning to have flags on all public buildings, military posts and naval stations be flown at half-staff.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which took the lives of more than 25 innocent victims while they were attending church,” Trump said.

“As we mourn the victims of this unprovoked act of violence, we pray for healing and comfort for all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.”