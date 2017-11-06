Gunshots will ring out in several Denver neighborhoods Monday night

DENVER — Denver police took time on their Facebook page to remind residents of several neighborhoods that they would be conducting live-gunfire testing of the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

ShotSpotter detects the sound of gunshots and helps DPD to identify the area in which the shots were fired, according to the post.

The exercise will test the current system and does not include any new locations or installations of the system.

The live gunfire tests will take place in the Westwood, Villa Park, Clayton and Montbello neighborhoods.

The controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by validation of sound detection by ShotSpotter.

During the tests, a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety — no bullets will be fired into the air or ground, and there is no danger to the public.

The hours of 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. were chosen for testing because the majority of shootings and shots fired occur at night and in the early morning hours and acoustics are different at night.