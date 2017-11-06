Former guard who killed gunman at Colorado Springs church reacts to Texas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jeanne Assam was a volunteer security officer at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs in 2007 when a gunman walked in and opened fire.

According to investigators, the gunman had more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition on him.

Five people died in the shootout; including the gunman - who Assam killed.

"You can not wait for swat when there’s an active killer. You have to go in and take care of business immediately," she said.

When Assam learned about the Texas church shooting on Sunday, she couldn't help but feel for the people affected.

"This is not a time to go off by yourself and mourn. You need to listen to each other, be an ear for each other and listen to each other," she said.