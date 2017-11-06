Formal charges expected to be filed against alleged Walmart shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The man suspected of opening fire inside a Thornton Walmart store last week is due back in court on Monday afternoon.

Formal charges are expected to be filed against Scott Ostrem in Adams County District Court.

Ostrem is accused of killing three people inside the store on Wednesday night.

Victor Vasquez, 26 of Denver, and Carlos Moreno, 66 of Thornton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Pamela Marques, 52 of Denver, was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

In court on Friday, Ostrem sat with his public defenders. He was handcuffed and shackled about the wrists and waist.

Some relatives of the victims also were on hand for the proceedings.

Dave Young, the 17th Judicial District attorney, said the shootings pose a very complex case. There could be more charges beyond the three counts of first-degree murder.

"There are going to be several counts," Young said. "We're talking many people. We have to ID those people. They are victims of a crime. They should be part of the complaint and part of that."

Ostrem was identified by security video taken at the Walmart on Wednesday night. He was spotted entering the store on camera.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement spotted his red vehicle near his home near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and short time later and booked into the Adams County Detention Center. He's being held without bond.

Young would not comment on potential hate crime charges against Ostrem or the possibility he would seek the death penalty.