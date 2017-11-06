Foggy, cool day ahead of front set to deliver snow to Denver metro area, mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A minor cold front moved into the Denver metro area on Monday morning, but a stronger system is set to deliver snow to the mountains and Front Range.

Fog developed in the metro area on Monday morning, but it will clear out and there will be sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Highs along the Front Range on Monday will struggle to reach the low 50s before temperatures drop into the 30s as the front arrives Monday night.

The front initially will bring rain about 8 p.m. before snow develops in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins about midnight and lasting through Tuesday.

The best window for snowfall will be from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday, then lighter amounts during the day.

About 1-3 inches of accumulating snow is in the forecast by the Tuesday morning commute, with 3-6 inches possible in Boulder, the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

The front will bring snow to the mountains beginning Monday and lasting into Tuesday morning with 4-12 inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s.

Once the front moves out, drier weather will settle in Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front on Saturday will bring a slight chance for mountain snow and a possible rain shower across the Front Range.

