× DNA leads to arrest in 1995 murder, robbery

AURORA, Colo. — A hit on a Colorado Offender Database has led to charges in a two-decade old homicide in Aurora.

On Sept. 22, 1995, Michael Nilsson was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of Prairie Middle School. A recent match on Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) database revealed a DNA match to a suspect.

41-year old Jimmie Crank Jr. has been charged with second degree murder and a crime of violence.

Police say Nilsson was the victim of an apparent robbery. His wallet was found on his body.

Detectives believe there was a struggle because they found traces of the suspect’s blood on the victim. DNA from blood and a cigarette butt at the scene both matched to Crank.

Denver police arrested Crank in May 2016 on a narcotics felony charge. The drug charge allowed Crank’s DNA to be uploaded into the database.

Crank was 19 years old at the time of the murder. Documents show Nilsson, who was 25 years old when he was murdered, was stabbed four times on his side and back.

Court records show Crank’s bond was set at $500,000.