Denver Rescue Mission preps for Thanksgiving feast, asks for donations

DENVER -- For 20 years the Denver Rescue Mission has been providing a complete Thanksgiving dinner for families in need. All the fixings for a complete Thanksgiving meal.

This year, they plan on providing a Thanksgiving dinner for 15,000 families in the Denver metro area. Problem is, they have about 2000 turkeys now, and need about 13,000 more by November 22.

The Denver rescue mission's game plan is to get the word out as much as possible.

For the 15,000 families in the Denver area, living paycheck to paycheck, spending an additional $75 on one meal is just not feasible. That's why the Denver rescue mission is doing it.