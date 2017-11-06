Denver police investigating possible homicide Monday evening

DENVER — A death investigation quickly morphed into a possible homicide investigation Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

In a pair of tweets – the first posted at 5:26 p.m. – an official with the department said that the incident happened in the 2100 block of Olive Street.

#DPD officers are conducting a death investigation in the 2100 block of Olive Street. pic.twitter.com/12WtBfUAT2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 7, 2017

Roughly an hour following the first tweet, the department posted another statement saying the victim was an adult man and the death is now being treated as a possible homicide.

#DPD Update: 2100 Block Olive St. death investigation now possible homicide. Victim adult male. No suspect info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/NRbwTedrdk — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 7, 2017

Police did not release suspect information or further identify the victim.

This story is developing and will be updated as details emerge.