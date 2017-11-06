Denver police investigating possible homicide Monday evening

DENVER — A death investigation quickly morphed into a possible homicide investigation Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.
In a pair of tweets – the first posted at 5:26 p.m. – an official with the department said that the incident happened in the 2100 block of Olive Street.
Roughly an hour following the first tweet, the department posted another statement saying the victim was an adult man and the death is now being treated as a possible homicide.
Police did not release suspect information or further identify the victim.
This story is developing and will be updated as details emerge.
39.748791 -104.906587