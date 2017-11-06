Deals and freebies for Veteran’s Day 2017

DENVER — Veteran’s Day is coming up fast and many companies want to say thank you by offering discounts or even a free meal. The promotions are for veterans and active duty service members.

Note that most companies require proof of military service to take advantage of the deals. These include a military I.D. card, applicable DD Form, Veterans Affairs health identification card, or a current driver’s license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it.

It is suggested you call or check with your local location ahead of time to make sure they are participating in the deal.

Some deals start as early as Tuesday while others are happening on Friday or Saturday.

Applebee’s – Military veterans and active duty service members can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu at participating locations on Saturday with an I.D.

Bar Louie – Free flatbread or burger.

California Pizza Kitchen – Military members can choose a from a free pizza, full size salad, or pasta from the Veteran’s Day menu. The deal is good for dine-in orders only. The chain encourages members to come in uniform or bring their valid military I.D.

Chipotle – Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. The deal is available for all active duty, reserve, and veteran members. It is valid for dine-in only.

Denny’s – Veterans can get a free build your own grand slam on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon.

IHOP – Veterans and active duty service members can get free red, white, and blue pancakes on Friday. In addition, during November, $1 from the purchase of every red, white, and blue combo will go to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Little Caesars Pizza – All military members can get a free pizza or $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with proof of service.

Red Lobster – The restaurant chain is offering veterans a free appetizer or dessert with military I.D. or proof or service.

Red Robin – All veterans and active duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Ruby Tuesday – All former and active duty service members can get a free appetizer (up to $10) on Veteran’s Day.

Starbucks – Veterans and active duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members for every

Texas Roadhouse – Veterans can get a free lunch by picking one of the items on their special Veteran’s Day menu. The deal is good on dine-in orders only.

T.G.I. Friday’s – Customers with a valid military I.D. can get a free lunch entree up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Guests will also receive a $5 couple for their next meal. The offer is good for dine-in only.

Village Inn – Veterans and active duty service members can get a free INN-credible V.I.B. breakfast on Saturday.

