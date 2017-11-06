Daybreak Delights: Caramel Apple Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Caramel Apple Pie.

What you Need:

8-10 Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1 cup Granulated Vanilla Sugar

2 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour

3/4 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

Dash of Nutmeg

1 pie crust scratch-made or store bought

What to Do:

Combine dry ingredients, and toss apples in dry ingredient mixture. Coat apples throughly with dry mixture. Roll out and line a 9 inch pie plate with pie crust pastry. Fill pie shell with Apple mixture.

Top Pie with Streusel Topping.

Streusel Topping

What you Need

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

1 stick unsalted butter

1/2 cup Rolled Oats

What to Do:

Cut butter into Flour and Sugar, as you would making biscuits once the mixture resembles crumbs with butter equally incorporated stir in rolled oats, Sprinkle and spread mixture over the top of the pie, evenly, prior to baking.

Bake at 350 for one hour. If pie is becoming too brown/dark tent the top of the pie with foil.

*Serve drizzled in Amish Caramel Scratch-made or Store Bought. Enjoy