× ‘Cyanide bombs’ in Colorado: Government agrees to stop using devices investigated by FOX31 Problem Solvers

DENVER — U.S. officials have agreed to stop using predator-killing cyanide devices on Colorado public lands amid pressure to ban the devices nationwide after one injured an Idaho teenager and killed his dog.

Late last month, a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation reported on the use of “cyanide bombs” in Colorado and across the U.S.

The investigation told the story of 14-year-old Canyon Mansfield who came upon one of the traps near his home with his dog. He was poisoned by the cyanide that killed his yellow Labrador, Casey.

Court documents filed Monday show the U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to stop using cyanide bombs pending further study. A judge must approve the agreement.

The groups WildEarth Guardians and Center for Biological Diversity sued the government in April alleging cyanide traps meant to protect livestock from predators can kill indiscriminately.

An agreement is pending in a separate lawsuit challenging the devices’ use nationwide.

A ban on the traps already was in place in Idaho. They remain in use elsewhere to kill thousands of coyotes and other predators annually.