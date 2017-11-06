Veterans, military members can get free admission into state parks on Saturday

DENVER – Veterans and active duty members of the military will be offered free admission to all Colorado state parks for Veteran’s Day on Saturday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that they can also bring along family or friends for free to any of Colorado’s 41 state parks, as long as they are in the same vehicle.

“CPW is proud to thank our veterans and military members by offering free admission to our state parks this Veterans Day,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid.

“We invite the men and women who serve or have served our country in the armed forces to enjoy our state parks as a small gesture of our appreciation for their service,” Broscheid said.

The military member or veteran must present proof of service at the park gate using one of four methods:

Military ID card

Applicable DD Form

Veterans Affairs health identification card

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

