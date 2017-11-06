Comcast experiencing internet outage across U.S.

DENVER — Comcast’s internet service, Xfinity, is reportedly experiencing outages across the country, according to multiple reports.

A look at the map on DownDectector.com shows the outage hitting major cities like San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle. There have been reports of home internet being down in parts of Colorado as well.

Comcast confirmed the reports in a tweet on its customer care account saying that they are working to fix the issue.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

It is unknown when the outage started, but some people report that their internet has been down for hours. The company has not said why the outage is occurring.

The problem does not appear to be affecting home television or phone service.

BRG reports that Spectrum, AT&T, and Verizon costumers have also reported outages on Monday, but at much slower rates.

This story is developing.