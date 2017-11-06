Columbine no longer among top 10 U.S. mass shootings after Texas massacre

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — On April 20, 1999, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old opened fire at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, killing 12 fellow students and one teacher before committing suicide in the school library.

The shooting and its aftermath shocked Colorado and the country.

But after a gunman opened fire Sunday in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead, the Columbine shooting is no longer among the top 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in the U.S. since 1949.

Columbine is now tied for the 11th-deadliest single-day mass shooting in the U.S. with five other events.

On July 20, 2012, 12 people were killed and 58 were wounded in a shooting at a screening of the new Batman film in Aurora.

That shooting is tied for the 17th-deadliest single-day mass shooting in the U.S.

James Holmes, 24, dressed head-to-toe in protective tactical gear, sets off two devices of some kind before spraying the theater with bullets from an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and at least one of two .40-caliber handguns police recovered at the scene.

On July 16, 2015, Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him, 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Of the 30 deadliest shootings in the U.S. since 1949, 18 have occurred in the past 10 years. Two of the five deadliest have taken place in the past 35 days.

If the shooter was killed or died by suicide during the incident, that death is not included in the total.

The Harvest Music Festival (58 killed)

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fires from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of more than 20,000 gathered on the Las Vegas Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

He kills 58 people and injures more than 500. Police believe the gunman then kills himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Pulse night club (49 killed)

On June 12, 2016, Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida.

At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.

Virginia Tech (32 killed)

On April 16, 2007, student Seung-Hui Cho, 23, goes on a shooting spree, killing 32 people in two locations and wounding an undetermined number of others on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The shooter dies by suicide.

Sandy Hook (27 killed)

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, guns down 20 children, ages 6 and 7, and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators later find the shooter’s mother, Nancy Lanza, dead from a gunshot wound.

First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs (26 killed)

On Nov. 5, 2017, a man identified as Devin Patrick Kelley walks into a small church in a rural Texas town and guns down 26 people.

The shooter is found dead after a brief chase, but it’s unclear if he is killed or takes his own life. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Luby’s Cafeteria (23 killed)

On Oct. 16, 1991, in Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Luby’s Cafeteria.

After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then takes his own life.

McDonald’s in San Ysidro (21 killed)

On July 18, 1984, in San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a McDonald’s.

A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.

University of Texas (18 killed)

On Aug. 1, 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, a former U.S. Marine, kills 16 and wounds at least 30 while shooting from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin.

Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy shoot and kill Whitman in the tower. Whitman had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.

San Bernardino, Califronia (14 killed)

On Dec. 2, 2015, married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on an employee gathering taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people.

They are killed in a shootout with police later in the day.

Edmond, Oklahoma (14 killed)

On Aug. 20, 1986, in Edmond, Oklahoma, part-time mail carrier Patrick Henry Sherrill, armed with three handguns, kills 14 postal workers in 10 minutes and then takes his own life with a bullet to the head.