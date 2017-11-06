Colorado Mills mall to reopen Nov. 21

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Mills mall, which was hit hard by strong hailstorm in May, will reopen later this month, it was announced Monday.

The large mall will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 ahead of the holiday shopping season and three days before Black Friday sales.

More than 100 stores and eateries in the mall have been closed since the May 8 hailstorm caused extensive damage to the large building.

Extensive renovation work has taken place the past six months.

Six retailers with exterior entrances — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Jumpstreet, Super Target, United Artists Theatres and IMAX, Yard House and Yoga Pod — reopened earlier this fall.

“We are delighted to reopen for the holidays with so many options for our loyal customers,” said Gregg Goodman, president of Colorado Mills.

“We are grateful for our community’s patience, thankful to all the men and women who have labored tirelessly to get us to this point, and look forward to the balance of the tenants reopening in the next several months.”

Work on the common areas will continue into early next year and more retailers will open during that timeline.

A grand reopening will be held next year once all stores and eateries reopen.