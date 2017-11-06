Colorado gun control group questions how Texas church shooter purchased guns despite domestic violence history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A Colorado gun control group told FOX31 that the biggest question hanging over the deadly Texas Church shooting is how the gunman legally purchased his weapons.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Devin Kelley was able to purchase four guns between 2014 and 2017, two in Colorado and two in Texas.

What's significant is that all of those purchases took place after Kelly had been court-martialed from the Air Force for domestic violence, received a reduction in rank and was discharged for "Bad Conduct."

Under military rules, any person who receives a Dishonorable Discharge is prohibited from purchasing a firearm.

It's true that Kelly was not Dishonorably Discharged but according to Colorado Ceasefire as long as his military conviction was for domestic violence, it doesn't matter that his discharge was for Bad Conduct.

"Even in the military world you cannot purchase in the case of domestic violence but it has to be reported into the system," said Tom Mauser with Colorado Ceasefire, before adding, "I'm wondering if it was reported into the system?"

When Kelley bought his semi-automatic Ruger rifle at a San Antonio sports store in 2016, the NICS background check presumably came back clean.

FOX31 has asked the Air Force and the FBI if the Air Force discharge related to domestic violence should've been red-flagged during a background check but we've yet to receive a reply.

Officials tell the Associated Press that the Air Force did not submit the alleged Texas church shooter’s criminal history to FBI, as required by Pentagon rules.

"It does make me wonder if there is a loophole in the system. Clearly, there is a mechanism for reporting domestic violence in the civilian world. Does it work on the military side also?" asked Mauser, whose 15-year son Daniel was killed during the Columbine school shooting in 1999.

Mauser raises another concern, which is that Mauser was denied a conceal carry permit in Texas but somehow wasn't denied a gun purchase in either Colorado or Texas.

"It`s not often that you`re denied a conceal carry permit without cause, well what was the cause?" wondered Mauser.

Texas authorities have yet to clarify why Kelley was denied a conceal carry permit at the time of his application.

"What I will tell you right now is that in general if an individual has a dishonorable discharge from the military they would be prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms. In this specific investigation we are early in the investigation. We do not have all the documentation in yet so until we get all the documentation to determine exactly what his discharge was exactly, was his conviction in the military, we will not have a determination of this individual prohibition from purchasing or possessing a firearm," said Freeman Martin, the regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety.