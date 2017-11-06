Broncos sticking with Brock Osweiler at quarterback against Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brock Osweiler will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots, Head Coach Vance Joseph announced Monday.

Osweiler was named the team’s starting quarterback last week after several turnovers by Trevor Siemian.

In the Broncos’ blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Osweiler completed 19-of-38 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 53.4 passer rating.

Despite the change, the Broncos offense continued to struggle in the game with the offense only completing 14 first downs in the game.

“I thought Brock had an excellent week of preparation,” Joseph said. “It felt good to our team. It was a confident week. The energy was better. It was urgent. It was detailed. The meetings were better. Brock’s experience and Brock’s personality really helped our team bounce back and gave us confident going into this week.”

Second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch is the the third quarterback option for the Broncos. He has been recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in week 3 of the preseason.

Osweiler previously started for the Broncos against the Patriots. It was a game that resulted in a 30-24 win in overtime in the come-from-behind victory.