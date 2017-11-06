Alleged Texas gunman was cited for cruelty to animals in El Paso County in 2014

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man who allegedly killed at least 26 people at a Texas church on Sunday was cited in 2014 for misdemeanor cruelty to animals in El Paso County, according to court records.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, has been identified as the gunman in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Kelley was allegedly dressed in all-black tactical gear — including a ballistic vest — when he opened fire during a Baptist church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Kelley then fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle, officials said.

Besides the 26 confirmed deaths, at least 20 others were wounded.

Voter records show Kelley had an address in Colorado Springs before moving to Texas.

Kelley was cited by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor cruelty to animals on Aug. 1, 2014, according to court records.

Kelley was sentenced to a deferred probationary sentence and ordered to pay $368 in restitution by El Paso County Judge Daniel Wilson.

Court records also showed Kelley was ordered by Wilson to pay $78 to the victim’s assistance fund and a $2.50 genetic testing surcharge.

The charge was dismissed on March 31, 2016, after Kelley finished his sentence, according to court records.

Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his wife and child, according to an Air Force spokesman.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ confinement after the court-martial, and received a bad conduct discharge and was demoted in rank.

Kelley served in Logistics Readiness in Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014, according to The Associated Press.

In 2014, he moved to the Fountain Creek RV Park in Colorado Springs, according to records.