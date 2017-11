FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office had an unusual day Monday when the call came in for help catching a furry felon on the loose.

According to a playful post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one deputy wrote, “Sometimes we chase bad guys, sometimes we chase alpacas.” The post concluded with the hastag #AllInADaysWork.

The video in the post features the adorable alpaca wrangled by a Fremont County Deputy.