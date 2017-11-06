7 arrested in shooting death of Denver man

DENVER — The Denver Police Department posted about a big break in a homicide committed back in September.

Seven people have been arrested in the Sept. 25 death of 24-year-old Dominique Cozy, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The shooting happened at a residence about 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Delaware Street. Cozy was dead when officers arrived on the scene and an autopsy confirmed the man died from a gunshot wound.

Arrested in the case are William Webb, Mikie Tarango, Tyjonn Villa, Savannah Leisegang, Quenon Glaspy, Kylan Sapp and an unidentified 17-year-old woman.

All of the suspects involved in the incident remain in custody on homicide related charges as they await trial.

No motive for the shooting has been released and it’s unknown how the suspects knew the victim.