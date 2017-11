Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday marked the beginning of a week of mourning for the families who lost a loved one last week in the shooting that killed three inside of a Thornton Walmart.

For Carlos Moreno's family, they gathered in Denver to light candles and remember a man that was never in a bad mood. FOX31 reporter Tiana Jones reports.

Online fundraising accounts have been set up for the families of the three victims involved.