× Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday morning.

Authorities say Trevon Tyrell Black was last seen Saturday morning, walking away from the 4200 block of Drennan Road, which is between Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive, off Academy Boulevard.

Black is described as about 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt, black jacket, and possibly gray sneakers.

Police say Black has mild asthma and a mild speech impediment.

If you see him, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.