Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among victims in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl was among those killed in a mass shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, the pastor of the church told ABC News.

The pastor, Frank Pomeroy, said that his daughter was among those killed when a gunman walked into a Baptist church killing at least 20 people.

Pomeroy said that his daughter Annabelle “was one very beautiful, special child.” She was his youngest daughter.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message to The Associated Press that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting.

Frank and Sherri were in Oklahoma when the gunman opened fire in his church, according to ABC News.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a town of about 400 located about 30 miles from San Antonio.