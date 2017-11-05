Man knocking on condo doors dies in shootout with Parker police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- In just a matter of seconds bullets flew everywhere, even through a door way barely missing a woman sitting inside her condo in Parker.

Scotty Shwegel lives right above the unit that got hit and shot this video.

Schlegel said, “My friend looks out the window and he sees the cop cars. And he’s like 'Oh my God the cops got guns'. I thought my friend was joking and like all of a sudden he gets down on the floor and we can hear the shots going off and we all get on the floor."

Moments before the firing started, Parker police say Michael Wayne Marin was knocking on doors at the Creek Side Condos.

Andrea Johnson, who lives in the condos said, “I went oh my god and i went back in the house and i grabbed my dog and laid on the floor and called 911."

Police say the truck Marin was driving was stolen and had a gun safe inside.

A shootout broke out when they found him in this corridor.

Josh Hans, Parker Police Public Information Officer said, “Well, the number one priority for law enforcement is the safety of the community and safety of the suspects that they are dealing with and when they are met with deadly force they’re given no other but to return deadly force as well."

Marin died at the hospital with several gun shot wounds.

Turns out the 35-year-old from Montrose had a lengthy criminal history with warrants for violent felonies including a robbery in Mesa County.

It is not clear how or why he ended up at these condos where one mother says she laid on her kids when the shots rang out.

Amy Hubbard told us, “Of course we’re afraid. Bullets are unpredictable you never know where they are going to go."

Several people took cover and on Sunday were glad the nightmare was over.

But they are still very shook up.

The three Parker Police officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave, which is part of the department’s protocol.