Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Parker police

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police say they shot and killed a man during an exchange of gunfire on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

No officers were injured.

Parker police spokesman Josh Hans says police were called shortly before 10 p.m. about a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors at the apartment complex. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, which had been stolen in Mesa County.

Hans says when officers confronted the suspect, shooting started between the suspect and three officers.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.