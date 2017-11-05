Man identified as Texas church shooting suspect previously lived in Colorado Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The man identified by media sources as the gunman who killed at least 26 people in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas had a previous address in Colorado Springs.

A record search found that 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley had an address in Colorado Springs before moving to Texas, according to voter records in Texas and Colorado.

A LinkedIn account reveals Kelley, who was married, was an Air Force veteran and ex-Bible studies teacher.

The suspect was killed during the attack, according to authorities. It is unknown if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if he was shot by a local resident.

CBS News reports that the suspect is former “US Air Force E1 (2010-2014) He received a dishonorable discharge. He was court martialed in May 2014.”

CBS News reports:

Suspect is fmr. US Air Force E1

(2010-2014)

He received a dishonorable discharge

He was court martialed in May 2014 https://t.co/I2IYB1Ih9D — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 5, 2017

Authorities say that Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Among the dead is the 14-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy, according to his wife, Sherri Pomeroy, the girl’s mother. The couple were traveling out of state when the shooting occurred.

Sutherland Springs is in Wilson County, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

This is a developing story and we’ll update more with the latest.