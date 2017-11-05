Local politicians tweet sympathy, call to action following tragedy in Texas

Several public officials in Colorado are reacting to the mass shooting at a Texas church via Twitter Sunday evening.

At least 26 people were gunned down during a church service in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. Freeman Martin, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the deceased range in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Sen. Michael Bennett tweeted: “Devastating news of another mass shooting. Our hearts are with victims in Texas. Americans should not live in fear of gun violence. We must act.”

Devastating news of another mass shooting. Our hearts are w/ victims in TX. Americans should not live in fear of gun violence. We must act. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) November 5, 2017

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner writes: “Our hearts are with the people of Sutherland Springs during this tragedy and thank you to our first responders and emergency personnel.”

Our hearts are with the people of Sutherland Springs, TX during this tragedy & thank you to our first responders & emergency personnel. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) November 5, 2017

Mayor Michael Hancock writes, “My heart breaks for more lives lost, this time in TX. Evil will never overtake goodness and compassion but as a society, we must do better.”

My heart breaks for more lives lost, this time in TX. Evil will never overtake goodness and compassion but as a society, we must do better. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 5, 2017

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted thoughts and prayers to Texas, adding “sad to write similar messages twice in same week.”

.@AuroraPD sends thoughts&prayers to people of Sutherland Springs,TX & its 1st Responders.Sad to write similar message twice in same week. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) November 5, 2017

On a national level, President Trump spoke briefly about the shooting from overseas as he is currently in the midst of a tour of Asia.

He also shared his thoughts on Twitter, saying, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”