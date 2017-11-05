Broncos get embarrassed in Philadelphia, 51-23, lose fourth straight game

PHILADELPHIA — Broncos new starting quarterback Brock Osweiler had one job in this game – don’t turn the ball over. Unfortunately for Denver, an interception came before the first quarter even ended.

That set the tone for the entire game as the Eagles would embarrass the Broncos by putting up seven touchdowns and 51 points. The most points given up by the Broncos since 2010.

Things looked promising on the opening drive as Osweiler threw a pass to Demaryius Thomas for 12 yards and a first down. A few plays later, Osweiler hit Cody Latimer for a huge 20 yard gain in field goal range.

The drive would end with a 52 yard field goal from Brandon McManus to give the Broncos an early lead. It was the first time the Broncos scored on their opening drive since week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

But things quickly went bad for the Broncos, the Eagles offense would confuse the Denver defense on their first possession as they scored a touchdown to make it 7-3.

Penalties started to hurt the Broncos on their second possession, following a block in the back penalty and a neutral zone infraction, Osweiler and the Broncos weren’t going anywhere from their own end zone.

Later in the first quarter, Osweiler tried to hit Thomas over the middle, but it was picked off giving the Eagles the ball back in the red zone. It didn’t take long for Carson Wentz to find Corey Clement with a screen pass for the touchdown to make it 17-3 to end the first.

There was a glimmer of hope for Broncos fans to start the second quarter as Isaiah McKenzie had a huge punt 43 yard punt return to give the Broncos great field position.

Osweiler would find Emmanuel Sanders, in his first game back since injuring his ankle, on a first down. However, despite taking three steps and going to the ground, the refs would say that Sanders lost control of the ball.

The Broncos had to settle for a 53 yard field goal to make it 17-6.

Things would quickly get out of hand for the Broncos. As Wentz and the Eagles continued to find the red zone on every possession, the Broncos would only put up one more field goal.

The half ended with a 45 yard touchdown run from Jay Ajayi in his first game with the Eagles. That would make it 31-9 at halftime.

Denver would continue to implode in the second half.

The Eagles got the ball to start the half and they picked up right where they left off. Philadelphia quickly got into the red zone and were able to punch it in for a touchdown that would make it 38-9.

Osweiler turned the ball over again in the third quarter.

The Broncos would go three-and-out on their next drive and then on the following possession, Osweiler put it up for 40 yards and it was picked off.

In the fourth quarter though, the Broncos finally found the end zone – twice.

The first was Osweiler finding Thomas to make it 44-16. It was Thomas’ first touchdown since week 5 in 2016.

The second touchdown came on the defensive side after Von Miller strip-sacked Nick Foles and Brandon Marshall recovered the ball and run it in for the touchdown.

It was Marshall’s first career touchdown and it was 44-23 with about eight minutes left in the game.

Any hopes of a miracle comeback after back-to-back touchdowns were quickly dashed when the Eagles put up another touchdown to make it 51-23.

51 points is the most the Broncos have surrendered since Oct. 24, 2010 when they gave up 59 points against the Raiders.

The Broncos drop to 3-5 and will return to Denver to take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots next week.