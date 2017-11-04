× Warm weather in Denver, heavy snow in parts of the mountains Saturday

DENVER — We will have passing clouds in Denver on Saturday along with gusty wind up to 30mph at times. The wind will be coming out of the west & southwest and will push temperatures into the low 70s.

Mountains: Snow and wind hits midday Saturday and continues on Sunday. A WINTER STORM WARNING & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in place for periods of heavy snow. In areas around Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass & Steamboat Springs as much as 18-22″ of snow could fall over the weekend.

Driving was treacherous along I-70 in the mountains Saturday morning. A number of spin-outs forced the closure of I-70 for a while on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel. It reopened at about 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Track the storm with interactive radar

Rain and Snow: A change to cooler temps arrives on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

I can’t rule out a stray rain showers as well.

Monday will stay in the low 50s with another low chance for a rain shower late in the day.

A cold front will arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday and will change the rain over to a period of snow. Light accumulation is possible in Denver. We will only have highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s to low 40s. The rest of next week looks dry & seasonal with 50s for highs.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android