State patrol asks for opinions about ‘scarlet letter’ plates for DUI offenders

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol wants to know what you think about different license plates being issued for people convicted of drunk driving. The agency set up a poll asking about it on Friday.

They’re sometimes called “scarlet letter plates.” They identify repeat DUI offenders.

Would you, personally, support a “scarlet letter” indicator on the license plate of a convicted drunk driver? — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 3, 2017

Just before the poll closed at midday Saturday, about 330 people had voted.

40% said the plates should be issued after a first offense

34% said it should happen for repeat offenders (2 or more convictions)

20% said those kinds of plates should never be issued

6% said only issue them in special circumstances

Several states use the special plates and the rules for when they are issued vary.

The idea is controversial. Some people say DUI drivers should be known with special plates. Others believe it’s public shaming and shouldn’t be done.

CSP said it posted the poll to gauge people’s interest in the idea and to get people talking about DUI, FOX21 in Colorado Springs reported.