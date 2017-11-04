Soldier shot in dispute outside Colorado Springs bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Fort Carson soldier is recovering Saturday night after being shot outside a Colorado Springs bar on S. Tejon Street.

It happened just before 2 a.m. this morning just as three soldiers were arguing while leaving the Thirsty Parrot Bar and Grill.

When the men were outside of the bar, one of the solders was shot in the arm and leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene but at last update they have not been charged with anything.