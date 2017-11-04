× Police look for white minivan in west Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police said they were searching for a white minivan with a male driver after a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcycle rider Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue in west Denver.

Update: Sheridan and Kentucky Hit & Run crash motorcycle rider transported with serious injuries. Run vehicle a white minivan male driver. pic.twitter.com/yx2ByrFP5z — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 4, 2017

Reports from the scene said the driver of a white late 2000s model minivan pulled into the parking lot next to where the motorcyclist crashed, got out, looked and then got back in the vehicle and drove away.

A witness told FOX31 it looked like the minivan cut off the motorcycle and the biker slammed on his breaks and went over his handlebars.

The motorcycle rider was conscious but seriously injured when paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.

Southbound Sheridan was closed at Kentucky during the investigation.