Denver Church raise funds to appeal to Pope over church closure

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A church group from Adams County say they are taking their fight to keep their church open to a “higher” power.

The Goat Hill Catholic Society held a fundraiser last night to help launch their appeal.

All they want is to have one Sunday Service at Our Lady of Visitation Catholic Church.

The last mass was held there back in April and ever since they’ve been fighting to keep the church’s doors open.

The money raised will be used to help make a legal appeal to the Pope in Rome.

Members of the church tell us the Archdiocese of Denver has told them their 70-year-old building will be turned into an event center.

Archuleta lamented, “It’s been part of our family our heritage for about 40 years. They’re taking part of our heritage, part of our history away from us.”

Since then, they have been asking the Diocese to allow them to keep the church, which was built on land donated by their ancestors.

Wayne Archuleta said, “Oh, I think there’s more than really made available to us as far as what the truth is and there’s some underlying truth in there somewhere."

They say Archbishop Samuel Aquila has refused to hear their pleas.

Goat Hill Catholic Society President Sandy Garcia said, “It is our right to tell the Holy Father about our pleadings, our wishes our desires and we are going total these pleadings directly to Rome.”

The archdiocese had no comment on the group’s latest move Saturday night.

But in an earlier post on the archdiocese website, it said the church will not be closed, but didn’t say what the building would be used for.

Rudy Trujillo, who was an altar boy at the church, has so many questions.

On his front porch across the street from the church, he said, “That church has been here for a long time - and then to close it down like that. I didn’t understand it. Why would they close our little parish down?”

For now, Our Lady of Visitation sits still. But the fight to save this church is not over yet.

Parishioners believe ending masses at the church is part of a plan to eventually sell the property. They say it’s worth a million dollars. The Diocese says that’s not true.

Saturday night’s fundraiser was sold out.

They plan to hold another in the months to come.