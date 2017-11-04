× Child finds meth on western Colorado elementary school grounds

CLIFTON, Colo. — Sheriff’s deputies say a western Colorado student found a vial of methamphetamine on the grounds of an elementary school.

KKCO-TV reported Friday a 7-year-old boy wound up taking the drug to his home in Clifton without knowing what it was. His mother took it back to Clifton Elementary School, where a Mesa County sheriff’s officer assigned to the school tested it and discovered it was methamphetamine.

Clifton is east of Grand Junction in Mesa County.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says deputies are investigating how the drug wound up in the schoolyard. She says officials don’t believe students were involved.

Brianna Palmer, whose son brought the vial home, says he told her another student gave it to him. She says the two boys often swap toys and game cards.

It wasn’t clear when the incident occurred.

39.091926 -108.448978