Carbon monixide scare forces Denver apartment building evacuation

DENVER -- A carbon monoxide problem forced residents to evacuate their homes Saturday.

Denver fire got a call about an alarm going off at an apartment building on S. Pearl Street.

The alarm started around 9 a.m. when firefighters arrived they detected high levels of carbon monoxide on three floors.

The entire building was evacuated.

One resident told FOX31 that the alarm also went off Tuesday. "I actually had to go to the hospital for it, and they said it was fixed. And today, it was going off again in the boiler room, so we called 911. And they said it was pretty high so they just evacuated everybody," said resident Kers Olson.

Exposure to carbon monoxide can lead to shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness and headaches.