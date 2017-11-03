U.S. economy rebounds from hurricanes, adds 261,000 jobs in October

WASHINGTON — America’s job market got back on its feet in October.

The U.S. economy rebounded from the hurricanes and added 261,000 jobs, the best performance of the Trump administration.

Unemployment inched down to 4.1 percent, the lowest since December 2000.

But wages took a step back, growing grew only 2.4 percent in October compared with a year earlier, behind September’s number.

The absence of better wage growth and inflation is one of the biggest mysteries in the economy.

The United States has added jobs for 85 straight months, the longest streak on record.

The government first estimated the economy lost 33,000 jobs in September because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Revised figures show a gain of 18,000 jobs.