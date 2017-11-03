Trick-or-treater caught on video filling empty Halloween bowl with his own candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A California woman is trying to find a boy who was seen in surveillance video committing an act of kindness on her doorstep.

Kim Manalo and her family left a bowl of candy out while she took her kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. When they got home, the bowl was empty, KSWB reports.

"I wasn't too surprised, but I was hoping it wasn't one kid or an adult," Manalo said.

After watching their surveillance video, a group of kids was seen approaching the door only to find the empty bowl.

When they walked away, one stayed behind and took candy out of his bag to put in the empty bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Manalo shared the video on Facebook in hopes of finding out who the generous kid is.

"Seeing that really restored faith. I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It's just sad that we have to find it in children," Manalo said.