‘Possible suspicious vehicle’ shuts down EB I-70 at Colorado Blvd., Stapleton Dr. at Dahlia

DENVER — Eastbound Interstate-70 at Colorado Boulevard and Stapleton Drive at Dahlia are all closed due to what Denver police are characterizing a “possible suspicious vehicle” in the area.

The shutdown came Friday just before noon and the public was notified via Tweet from the department.

ALERT: EB I-70 closed at Colorado & Stapleton Dr. closed at Dahlia, officers investigating a possible suspicious vehicle in area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8u403HjsgJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 3, 2017

No further information has been released regarding the shutdown or the circumstances surrounding the investigation but drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

EB I-70 closed @ CO Blvd b/c police activity;No estimated reopen time;Expect long delays;alt rte strongly advised — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 3, 2017

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect long delays as the investigation continues. There is no estimated time for the roads to reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.