‘Possible suspicious vehicle’ shuts down EB I-70 at Colorado Blvd., Stapleton Dr. at Dahlia

DENVER — Eastbound Interstate-70 at Colorado Boulevard and Stapleton Drive at Dahlia are all closed due to what Denver police are characterizing a “possible suspicious vehicle” in the area.
The shutdown came Friday just before noon and the public was notified via Tweet from the department.
No further information has been released regarding the shutdown or the circumstances surrounding the investigation but drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect long delays as the investigation continues. There is no estimated time for the roads to reopen.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.