Save a Life – Register for FREE Hands-Only CPR Class

The American Heart Association (AHA)is offering free life-saving classes in seven cities across Colorado.

Anyone can learn CPR, and everyone should. 70 percent of Americans report feeling helpless to act in a cardiac emergency. That statistic could hit close to home, since home is exactly where 80 percent of cardiac arrests will happen.

Save a Life

Hands-Only CPR & Infant CPR Class

Saturday, November 4th

If you have any questions please call 832-918-4062 between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. or email savealifeCO@heart.org.