Pedestrian injured after 2 vehicles collide in downtown Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian was pinned against rock following a 2-vehicle crash just outside the FOX31 building in downtown Denver Friday night.

It happened at East 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

A woman driving one of the vehicles said she was going north on Lincoln when a car cut in front of her and she hit the car, then went up over the curb and pinned a pedestrian against a rock next to the building.

Police officers who responded to the scene said the woman who was pinned had a leg injury and she was taken to the hospital. She was expected to be OK.

Police were investigating the crash.

This is not the first crash at this intersection.

A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision there earlier this year.